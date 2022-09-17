The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SEAN ☘️🇺🇸's avatar
SEAN ☘️🇺🇸
Sep 28, 2022

Look what they’ve done to my beloved Department ~

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SEAN ☘️🇺🇸's avatar
SEAN ☘️🇺🇸
Sep 28, 2022

I sleep with my wife, But I live with my partners.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture