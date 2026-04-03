Hollywood is suffering from a dearth of quality films in recent years. That can be seen in the significant drop in theatergoers that is threatening the very existence of the American movie industry. But there are still some gems out there. Crime 101 is a bright spot in the desert of garbage that they have putting out recently and is our recommendation for this installment of Weekend Buff.

Crime 101 is an in-depth cops and robbers’ film that stars Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo (and yes, he should stick to acting instead of political opining). The movie follows Hemsworth as Mike Davis, a high-end jewelry stickup man. He is a professional and carefully plans each heist, never leaving any evidence and always making a well-planned getaway.

Ruffalo plays LAPD Detective Lou Lubesnick, a veteran detective who beats to his own drum, but is intent on identifying and catching Davis. He has put a pattern together, but the links between the cases are thin – no evidence, no video, no leads. His display of determination is worthy of any good detective intent on closing a case with a collar.

Davis gets his targets through inside information from his handler, Money, who is played by Nick Nolte. Halle Berry (who still looks great) plays a high-end insurance agent who could get him his next big score. Monica Barbaro, Barry Keoghan, Corey Hawkins, and Jennifer Jason Leigh lend their talents to supporting roles in this dark look at LA’s underworld.

At its core, Crime 101 is about discipline on both sides of the line. The criminals operate with a tight, almost surgical methodology, sticking to a rigid set of rules designed to avoid getting pinched. That premise alone will resonate with anyone who has worked major cases. The most successful crews aren’t flashy, they rely on meticulous planning and consistency. They minimize exposure, control variables, and don’t freelance. You don’t run across that too often, but when you do, you know you have a tough case on your hands. The film captures that mentality well. There’s a professionalism to the criminal side that feels authentic, not glamorized.

From a law enforcement perspective, what stands out immediately is the pacing of the investigation. This isn’t a movie where a detective magically connects dots in five minutes. The case builds slowly. Jurisdictional issues, fragmented intel, and the grind of putting together seemingly unrelated incidents. That’s real. In major case work, whether it’s robbery patterns, burglary investigations, or financial crimes, you often deal with professional criminals. No Saturday night stickup men intent on some parting money from knocking over a bodega. No single piece cracks the case. It’s careful analysis, long surveillances, nuanced interviews, and evidence accumulation that solves difficult crime patterns.

Crime 101 was released in theaters earlier this year but now can be found on Amazon Prime Video. It runs 140 minutes, which is a bit long, and can be slow at times. But it builds to a crescendo with drama interspersed with some quality chase scenes and action. It rings true to a real investigation, a lot of digging and long hours with some thrilling moments along the way. The writers, actors, and director capture that very well. Enjoy this flicker of quality amongst the woke trash that is the staple of Hollywood these days. Enjoy!

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