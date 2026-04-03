The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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Abby's avatar
Abby
3d

Will not watch with Ruffalo in it

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Amelia Kutcher's avatar
Amelia Kutcher
2d

Could not be neutral about anything Ruffalo was in.

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