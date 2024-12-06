The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Currie Myers's avatar
Dr Currie Myers
Dec 6, 2024

Looking forward to watching this as it’s been on my list!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture