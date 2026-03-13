The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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Kevin Gallagher's avatar
Kevin Gallagher
5h

Nothing quite like Colombo walking out the door of the perp who thought he had Colombo fooled when Colombo suddenly turns around with his cigar and says, " Oh sir, one more thing." I remember reading a story long ago about the famous raincoat. They washed the raincoats 25 times in a row to get the right look. Classic show for the ages up there with Car 54 Where Are You especially if you had a Dad on the job before you followed in his footsteps.

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