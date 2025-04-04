Witness (1985)

I remember this movie as one of the first films we rented on our brand new VCR. We were always a bit behind the times in the technology department. Witness (1984) was one of Harrison Ford’s first post Star Wars and Indiana Jones films. It was a bit of a change for him, taking the lead role in a film that was more drama than action.

Ford proved himself to be a world-class actor, as he would time and time again. In Witness, Ford plays the role of Philadelphia Police Detective Captain John Book. He is called to the scene of the murder of a Philadelphia Police undercover in the bathroom of Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station.

The murder was witnessed by a young Amish boy, Samuel Lapp, played by Lukas Haas, who was travelling through the station with his mother, Rachel Lapp, played by Kelli McGillis. The boy identifies the murderer. The killer is a cop.

Book begins to uncover a circle of police corruption that reaches the highest levels of the Philadelphia Police Department. His investigation is uncovered by the corrupt cops. Book is ambushed and shot, but survives and is able to save his witness. Seriously wounded, Book brings the mother and son back to their community to hide and is taken in by the Amish community to recover. Meanwhile, he is hunted by the cabal of corrupt cops out to silence him and his witness.

The movie explores the differences and conflicts between the mainstream American and Amish societies. It deals with right and wrong, greed and self-sacrifice, violence and peace.

Witness had a substantial effect on the previously insular Amish community. Tourists flocked to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to see the society portrayed in Witness. It was a mixed bag for the Amish, some seeing in as a dangerous incursion, others profiting from the waves of “English”.

Witness runs about two hours. It is a drama interspersed with some gunplay and action. Some great performances by Harrison Ford (nominated for Best Actor) and a great story (won Best Original Screenplay) makes it an all-time classic. You can catch the movie for free on Paramount, and for the usual $4 on other streaming services. Enjoy this look into police corruption and an American community that few get to experience.

Thanks for reading The Ops Desk. Stay Safe!