The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan McRae's avatar
Dan McRae
May 9

Great movie. Thanks for reminding me of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bob's avatar
Bob
May 9

It is a great movie. An under-appreciated classic. Scott took out the unicorn dream sequence for Deckard, probably to make it more indeterminate that Deckard was himself a replicant. That is restored in the Director’s cut. Always a favorite of mine!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture