Blade Runner (1982)

In last week’s installment of Weekend Buff, we reviewed the book Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep, by preeminent sci-fi writer Philip K Dick. This book was one of several of Dick’s works that was turned into a movie.

In 1982, director Ridley Scott took Dick’s 1968 novel to the big screen. The screenplay and film diverge in many ways from the book. The post nuclear world is still present, but they move the scene from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Many of the characters are cut out and the story is simplified in some ways. Dick’s focus on animal life is removed from the movie completely. Other themes are dropped or changed, but both the book and the movie are studies of our humanity. Despite multiple changes, this theme is an important constant and makes the movie more than a simple sci-fi action film.

Harrison Ford starred as bounty hunter/cop Rick Deckard. Dutch actor Rutger Hauer was cast as his antagonist, the android Roy Batty. Sean Young, Edward James Olmos, and Daryl Hannah are cast in supporting roles. Ford is solid as the android hunter. Hauer is excellent here in his role as the killer android who wants to live. He is convincing and his final scene is both frightening and emotional. The other actors do nice work in showing the emotions of men and androids.

In many ways, despite a lack of empathy, the androids are more emotional – more human – than the people. Ridley Scott adds a focus on eyes to show the differences and similarities between the androids and humans in the film. Scott also adds religious motifs to the story with a meeting between android and creator. The idea of the superhuman is presented as well.

Blade Runner showed moderate success at the box office, but it was up against some great films such as Star Trek II and E.T. Reviews were also mixed with some decrying the film and some appreciating is underlying themes and is film noir, dystopian cinematography. It reminded us a little of Se7en with a constant dreary rain and grayness.

As time has passed the movie has become more appreciated, rising to the status of cult classic. I never watched the film until this week, I thought it was solid. Although I liked the book better (and that is not always the case), I thought Blade Runner was well done. Initially so different than the book, I thought it would be just an action film. But as the plot unfurls, you can see how Scott and company stayed true to the book in many important regards.

Blade Runner runs about two hours. The best version is Ridley Scott’s Final Cut from 2007 if you can find it. You can catch the movie on the usual streaming services for $4. We couldn’t find it for free anywhere. Enjoy Ridley Scott’s take on post-World War Terminus, and the creation of a machine so lifelike, you will question the definition of humanity.

Thanks for reading The Ops Desk. Stay Safe!