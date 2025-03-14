The Ops Desk

Joey Bagadonuts
Mar 14

A classic! Both in print and on the TV screen. Rest in Peace Mr. Wambaugh.

Karen Gualderon
May 29

Joe Wambaugh and my dad were the only two cops (former cops) living in our small city in the mid- 70s. When a new book came out Dad had us walk around the block and get him to sign it. I forced my boyfriend to take me to see the Onion Field at a local theater and Joe and his wife Dee were standing outside watching the reaction of the crowd. This then-high school girl loved it and told him. Wonderful man.

