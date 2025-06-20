Tombstone (1993) was a part of the revival of the classic American Western and reinvigorated the genre. Following in the footsteps of Young Guns and Dances With Wolves, Tombstone helped make the western a commercial and critical success again.

In Tombstone, director George Cosmatos puts his spin on the oft portrayed Gunfight at the OK Corral in an entertaining and mostly historically accurate way. Although Wyatt Earp is the most famous historical figure in the film, he focuses on the Earp Family as a whole, as he should. The Earps were one of the most prolific early law enforcement families in the United States.

The Earps made a family business out of enforcing the law. Walter Earp, the grandfather of the Earp brothers, was a Justice of the Peace in Maryland. Nicholas Earp, the father of the Earp brothers, was a constable in Iowa in the 1850’s before moving west. Four of his sons, Wyatt, Virgil, Morgan, and Newton Earp became lawmen of some form or another. We see that often today, but in the 1800’s it was unusual.

Law enforcement in the late 1800s was not the career path that it is today. No 20-year pension or civil service law. Cosmatos captures that in Tombstone. The Earp brothers drift in and out of policing jobs, essentially working when needed and often greying the lines of policework and personal vendetta.

The film portrays three of the Earp brothers moving to the frontier town of Tombstone, Arizona. Virgil Earp is played by Sam Elliot, Morgan Earp is played by Bill Paxton, the famous Wyatt Earp is portrayed by Kurt Russell. They team up with gambler and all-around scoundrel John “Doc” Holiday, played by Val Kilmer in an inspired portrayal that somehow was overlooked at the Oscars. There are great performances by the supporting actors in Michael Biehn, Thomas Hayden Church, Dana Delaney, Stephen Lang, and Charlton Heston, and Jason Priestley.

The Earps don’t initially intend to get involved in law enforcement, instead wanting to focus on business ventures. But the lawlessness of the town, and the band of ruffians known as the Cochiese County Cowboys drive Virgil and his brothers to don the silver star.

The showdown at the OK Corral is part law enforcement and part family dispute as the Earps face off against the McLaurys and Clantons. The drama of the shootout is fantastic – possibly the best shooting scene in any western. There is some Hollywood flair to the drawn-out shootout scene. Like most shootouts, the gunbattle lasted seconds, and less than 30 shots were fired, but the results are accurate. Even down to the controversy around the legality of the Earp’s actions.

The Wyatt Earp and Doc Holiday were arrested following the shootout and Virgil Earp was suspended as town marshal as a judge heard testimony for more than a month to determine if the Earp brothers should be put on trial. Cops today can sympathize.

The conflict between the Cowboys and the Earps doesn’t end at the OK Corral. The movie follows the conflict to its conclusion in a dark and thrilling narrative. The film excels in keeping the facts of the story as straight as possible while creating a great movie. This is one of the hardest acts in Hollywood and Cosmatos pulls it off.

Tombstone runs more than two hours, but it is not slow. You can catch it on Hulu for free but it’s the usual $4 everywhere else. Enjoy this portrayal of one of the most famous and highly researched gunfights in American history. You huckleberries will love it.

Thanks for reading The Ops Desk. Stay Safe!