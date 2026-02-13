The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Lane's avatar
Dan Lane
12h

I found this on a long flight to Dubai. It is well done. However at home I have cheated and put on the closed captioning. Good choice.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture