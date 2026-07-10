Surveillance technology has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few decades, putting the potential for digital surveillance in the hands of almost everyone. But that was not always the case. It used to take true expertise and talent to conduct eavesdropping. I caught the end of analog surveillance technology in my early years with the police department with tools like Kel audio transmitters and magnetic tapes to record conversations.

Now spyware and miniature digital devices can record conversations at the push of a button. Yes, expertise is needed, but it is not the art form that it was in the analog era. The Conversation (1974) captures the surveillance intricacies of this era and incorporates them into a thrilling and disturbing film.

The Conversation is a film about a surveillance operation that wreaks havoc in the mind of one of the nation’s best electronic monitoring professionals. Harry Caul is renowned as the nation’s leading private surveillance operative. His ability to plant bugs, record conversations, and infiltrate any location leaves his peers in awe, wondering how he gets his jobs done.

Caul is tormented by a particular past assignment. He recorded a conversation for a client that resulted in three murders. Ever the professional, he kept his client’s confidence and tries to convince himself that he is not culpable for the deaths. A job is a job, and what the client does with his tapes is not his concern. But he can’t shake the guilt. It torments his dreams, makes him irritable, and is affecting his work and personal relationships.

Caul has a new assignment from a mysterious client known to him only as The Director. He is hired to spy on The Director’s wife, Ann, and her suspected lover, Mark. Setting up an elaborate rolling audio surveillance Caul and his team are able to capture a full conversation between the two lovers as they walk through busy Union Square, San Francisco. During the captured conversation, Ann says, “He’d kill us if he got the chance”.

This remark leads Caul to an existential crisis. Will his work lead to another series of murders?

When The Director’s assistant, Mr. Stett asks for the tapes, Caul demurs, refusing to hand them over. Stett already has Caul under surveillance and is working to steal the recordings. Caul is duped and loses the tapes to Stett.

Now he is in a panic and crosses all lines of professionalism to try to uncover more about the case. Half mad with guilt, the line, “He’d kill us if he got the chance” plays over and over in his head driving him to more extreme actions.

The Conversation was directed by Francis Ford Coppola. As you might expect, Coppola, coming off the success of The Godfather, is able to assemble a cast of some of the greatest actors of all time.

Gene Hackman is Harry Caul. He is excellent in a difficult role outside his usual comfort zone. The mysterious and ominous Director is played by Robert Duval. Harrison Ford is his assistant, Martin Stett. John Cazale is Caul’s bumbling and unprofessional assistant. Cindy Williams (Laverne and Shirley) is The Director’s wife Ann, and Frederic Forrest (Apocalypse Now, Falling Down) is her lover, Mark. The supporting cast includes Terri Garr, Allen Garfield, and Elizabeth MacRae.

Although ancillary to the plot, Caul’s display of technical savvy is something to behold. The character is a legend in the surveillance world, and Coppola gets into his techniques and 70’s era technology. Caul builds out his own wires, bugs, and transmitters to spy on his targets with impunity.

Coppola hired legendary private eye Hal Lipset as the technical advisor for the film. Whatever he was paid was money well spent. Lipset was a legend in private electronic surveillance, earning the moniker “The Private Ear” for his foresight and expertise in the emerging field of electronic surveillance. He was able to impart his knowledge to the actors and filmmakers to make the movie realistic and accurate.

The Conversation runs about two hours. It can be slow at times, but as a neo-noir, psychological thriller, this movie has few equals. It is downright haunting.

I was able to find it for free with an Amazon Prime subscription or it can be rented on other streaming services for the usual $4.

This weekend, get in the head of a tormented master spy with The Conversation, one of Francis Ford Coppola’s less famous, but nonetheless fantastic films.

Thanks for reading The Ops Desk. Stay Safe!