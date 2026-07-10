The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zygmund Theopolis's avatar
Zygmund Theopolis
1m

Good movie. I am a big fan of Gene Hackman and all of his movies.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture