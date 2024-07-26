In this installment of Weekend Buff, we are heading back in time. Back to the 1950’s, the days of classic film noir Hollywood crime thrillers.

One of the all-time greatest in this genre is Touch of Evil (1958). It takes place in two towns situated on either side of the US/Mexican border. The film incorporates many of the issues that we see today, drug smuggling, border security, police corruption, and violence.

The film starts with a bang – literally! A bomb planted in a car in Mexico detonates on the US side of the border after two lackadaisical guards shuffle them through. Cops on both sides of the border get involved in the case. The case turns to narcotics trafficking, domestic violence, and police corruption.

Touch of Evil has an all-time great cast. Orson Welles stars as washed up and problematic American police captain Hank Quinlan. Charlton Heston as the crusading Mexican cop Mike Vargas. Janet Leigh is Vargas’ wife. Akim Tamiroff as the Mexican cartel head. Marlene Dietrich and Zsa Zsa Gabor round out the cast.

Hollywood legend Orson Welles wrote the screenplay and directed the film. His direction and cinematography are fantastic. It captures the spirit of film noir like no other. The lighting and angles rival Alfred Hitchcock (whom Orson Welles hated by the way). Shot entirely in black and white, the cinematography perfectly captures and accentuates the bleak story.

And it is a great story. Adapted by Welles from the novel Badge of Evil by Whit Masterson, the movie captures many of the themes and topics seen in modern police movies. You would have expected this tale to be from 2018, not 1958.

Touch of Evil has quite a few twists and turns culminating in a fantastic and surprising ending. Welles’ famous bass-baritone sputters out in the mutterings as the broken-down Captain Quinlan. The dialogue can be hard to catch at times. The shadows hide some important moments. It’s a movie that requires your full attention, but it is worth it.

In one of his last big roles, Welles shows why he is called “The Great One”. Touch of Evil is years ahead of its time. It runs about two hours and can be rented for the usual $4. Enjoy a haunting look at the great past of Hollywood with this thrilling masterpiece.

