I will admit up front that this is not Citizen Kane or The Godfather. Snowden (2016) is a lower budget movie that relays an important account of government overreach and the individual who broke the law to break that story.

For those who don’t know, Edward Snowden was a former US Army soldier who joined the CIA and later contracted for the NSA. Snowden appeared to have the best intentions when he started his government career. He came from a military family and patriotism was an important part of his life, particularly after the attacks of September 11th.

He later became one of the most significant leakers of classified information in American history. He exposed a domestic spying operation run by the NSA that shook the federal government. Some see him as a whistleblower (as he sees himself) and some see him as a traitor. Whether you agree with him or not, he seemed to have a moral motivation for his actions, and his story is fascinating.

The film closely follows the true story of Snowden’s life and his world changing leak. It was written and directed by Oliver Stone, a name that does not inspire confidence in an accurate tale, but he appears to get his facts straight here. Stone creates an interesting story with gripping drama, and Snowden’s real life is truly both. An interesting note is that Stone wrote the film alone on a single laptop that was never connected to the internet. I guess conversations with Snowden had him spooked.

Edward Snowden is played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt who has an uncanny resemblance to Edward Snowden. Sometimes this is a negative, trying to get the right look, but picking the wrong actor. Not in this case. Gordon-Levitt is excellent in his portrayal as the conflicted leaker. He is supported by Shailene Woodley as Snowden’s girlfriend, Zachary Quinto as Glenn Greenwald, and Melissa Leo as Laura Poitras. A solid cast with cameos by Nicholas Cage and Edward Snowden himself.

Watch as Snowden has his eyes opened to the surveillance programs run by the US Government. His patriotism turns to concern and then contempt and he battles dueling loyalties. Drama builds as he makes a decision that changes the country and makes him an international fugitive wanted by the DOJ and hunted by the FBI. (Snowden famously spent a month in a Russian airport before being granted asylum there.)

There is one part of the story that is completely fictional. The method that Snowden used to remove the data from the Government is still unknown. He would not disclose his methods, but personally invented the cover story for Stone to use in the film. It’s a nice touch.

In recent years there have been advocates (particularly Glenn Greenwald) who have called for Snowden’s pardon. Trump has discussed it as a possibility. He did no doubt break the law and is unapologetic about it. Form your own opinion as to his culpability and motives as you see the events through his eyes in this dramatic retelling.

Snowden runs a little over two hours. It is a drama, and there is no big shootout or explosions in the end, but it is a good story told well. You can find the movie on Cinemax or rent it from the major streaming services for $4. There is a documentary on Snowden called Citizenfour which is worth watching as well. For a deeper dive, Glenn Greenwald discusses the facts on his System Update podcast on Rumble. He brings a unique perspective on our government.

This weekend, take a deep dive into the deep state. Ponder the questions of civil liberty vs public safety with Snowden. It’s worth a watch as a concerned citizen.

