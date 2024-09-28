The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Flanagan's avatar
Chris Flanagan
Sep 29, 2024

I worked on that homicide when I was in Major Case. We actually found a witness who was 14 at the time and was in the mosque. He had never been interviewed. Didn’t see the actual shooting but helped corroborate some info that came out at the trial. We met with Phil’s son to discuss the case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Gennarelli's avatar
Mark Gennarelli
Sep 28, 2024

Carrillo was the NYPD officer murdered in the Mosque. Chief Sedman was the Ranking NYPD official at the scene. Got bullied by Farakon and local/federal politicians. As a result the suspects were released and the crime scene wasn’t secured. An agreement was made that the suspects would turn themselves in the next day. Never happened. Mayor Lindsey was a no show at the scene. To Sedman’s credit, he requested additional help to have more Cops bused to the scene, but was denied. The murder of Officer Phillip Carrillo is a lasting blemish on the NYPD. May he rest in Peace 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul Mauro
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture