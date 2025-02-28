The Naked City (1948)

Police work has changed over the decades, particularly when it comes to investigations. The use of computer databases, DNA, facial recognition, and other processes have revolutionized detective work.

This week we are going to take a look at time well before any of these innovations. A time before cameras, portable radios, or even driver’s license photos. The Naked City (1948) is a true to life movie about a homicide in Manhattan. It’s a good story, but if you are an investigator, this movie will really open your eyes to what good old fashioned detective work looked like.

The movie starts with the homicide of a young female model in her apartment by two men. After the homicide, one of the perps kills the other to keep him from talking about the murder. And that is the case.

The remainder of the movie shows the work of the Manhattan Homicide Squad and their efforts to solve the case. The investigation is led by Lieutenant Dan Muldoon played by Barry Fitzgerald. You will recognize the diminutive, quick-witted Irishman from The Quiet Man and Going My Way. He is assisted by case Detective Jimmy Halloran, played by Don Taylor, and Detective Perelli played by Tom Pedi.

They track down the criminals using old-fashioned methods. Tracking stolen property, reviewing police reports, days of surveillance, and conducting careful interviews. No hanging out in the squad room or sitting in front of a computer for this crew. “Desk detectives” likely couldn’t make a collar in those days. They are pounding the pavement with canvasses and interviews.

Even after they identify their man, there is no photo database. They can’t pull a driver’s license photos. California was the first state to include photos in 1958. Incredibly New York didn’t put photos on their licenses until 1984. The investigators have to find other methods.

The movie is more than just a police procedural. There is drama – a love triangle, a burglary ring, and a look at cop’s home lives. There is also action – several shootouts, a foot pursuit, and police cars screaming around Manhattan with lights and sirens.

The entire film is shot in New York, often on the streets. It gives a great feel for post-war NYC from the burgeoning skyscrapers of Midtown to the gritty tenements of the immigrant filled Lower East Side. New York was a cityscape of clean streets, classic cars, and well-dressed citizens. I couldn’t help but notice that the detectives didn’t get doors slammed in their faces, and didn’t have to look up when entering buildings to avoid “airmail” projectiles being tossed their way.

The Naked City runs exactly an hour and a half. It is well produced, carefully restored, well-acted, and seems to be on point with police jargon and methods. A beautiful look at New York City of the past and a fascinating examination of a homicide investigation. It can be streamed for free with a Max subscription, otherwise the usual $4 from other streaming services. The movie and this review close with the iconic line, “There are eight million stories in the naked city, this has been one of them.”

