The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John M's avatar
John M
Aug 2, 2024

Great review of a masterpiece! I also spent some time in the 18th, a great place for sure

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patrick's avatar
Patrick
Aug 3, 2024

The ending makes you think, which what all great movies should

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture