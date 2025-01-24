The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray's avatar
Ray
Jan 24

I was about twelve when I saw this flick, prophetic in many ways. If you haven't seen "Children of Men", check it out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
kellyjohnston's avatar
kellyjohnston
Jan 24

I first watched Soylent Green not long after it came out in the 1970s, and it remains one of the most influential movies I've watched. Your review is spot on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture