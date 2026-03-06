The Ops Desk

James C. King
3h

Paul, thanks for recommending NYPD: A City and its Police. In your review, you wrote, "As a NYPD cop who took several promotional exams." Our Federal Agencies could take a step towards self-improvement by establishing promotional exams. That's right, there is a distinct lack of promotional exams in Federal law enforcement.

I retired in 1998. While I hope things have changed in every agency for the best, I doubt it. To be promoted back then, the Special Agent usually filled out a form for a promotion. He/she explained why he or she was qualified for promotion. Then a panel reviewed the candidate applications and prepared a BQ (Best Qualified) List that went to the selecting official. That system resulted in favorites being promoted and very well qualified applicants being dismissed from consideration because others were closer to the personalities of the Agency powers in power. Self-proclaimed proficiencies were never formally questioned.

I hope President Trump will explain to his Cabinet (just about all agencies have internal investigators) that the Best and Brightest are the ones he wants to be promoted. (I know the President is a Fox fan and watches your interactions involving law enforcement issues.) Internal objective promotion exams need to be prepared to recognize competence, not self-claimed proficiencies. To prove my point, as an Assistant Special Agent in Charge, I observed one Group Supervisor who did not understand the working of a Federal Grand Jury. Instead of guidance, he must have felt that his main job was to certify the attendance payroll every two weeks. It is really hard for in-service training to teach the politically orientated instead of the professionally gifted.

Best regards and keep up your fantastic work.

Kevin Gallagher
4h

Great book. I read it when it first came out. We could use a follow up from 2000 to the present. The differences would probably be astounding.

