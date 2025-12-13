The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alice Frantz, Ph.D.'s avatar
Alice Frantz, Ph.D.
7h

Thanks for the reading suggestions! Interesting about the writing style changes. Actually, may have read two of them, but without looking through a long hand-written list of my "books read" (kept in many places), I am not sure. You might like John LeCarre. He writes masterfully sometimes and terribly other times. But when he's at his best, he's brilliant! His philosophical Smiley character fascinates me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alice Frantz, Ph.D.'s avatar
Alice Frantz, Ph.D.
7h

Didn't know about the 4 books. Years ago, I saw the movie The Black Dahlia. I thought the preface to the movie indicated it was based on a true unsolved case. Hmmmm. You indicated the book is fiction. Maybe the movie preface was designed to make it seem real when it wasn't, but I really thought I'd heard of the case since then as being real, too. The movie The Black Dahlia was excellent at least by standards decades ago when I saw it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture