Kojak (1973-1978)

This iconic show was a bit before my time. I wasn’t watching cop shows as a tyke. But this classic show is timeless and is just as good now as it was in the 70’s.

Telly Savalas’s Theo Kojak character is one of the most well-known American police characters. His gruff tone, bald pate, and lollipop are immediately identifiable.

The show is more than that though. It is a quality production with well written stories and fine acting. Savalas creates the Kojak character with his own New York style and swagger. Theo Kojak is a tough-as-nails on the outside, but dedicated and caring NYPD Detective Squad Commander.

He is supported by a cast that remained mostly constant throughout the five-season run. It included Dan Frazier as Kojak’s Captain, Kevin Dobson, George Savalas (Telly’s brother), Mark Russell, and Vince Conti as his mainstay detectives. A series of guest stars including Harvey Keitel, Hector Elizondo, Richard Gere, Sly Stallone, and Bruno Kirby play victims, witnesses, and perps.

The plot of many of the episodes are, like Law and Order, often ripped from the headlines. Some include a FALN bombing plot, murder for hire cases, hostage situations that mirror the 1973 Brooklyn incident that resulted in an NYPD ESU cop being murdered, and police corruption cases. They are well written and well directed. It is also nice to remember those days when an hour long tv show was actually almost an hour, giving the story plenty of time to grow legs.

What I liked best about Kojak was the professionalism and dedication the characters give to police work. This is not a bunch of corrupt, heavy-handed cops shooting their way thought their tours. Kojak takes a cerebral and moral in his approach to police work. He uses technology, logic, and the law to solve his cases. And, although several episodes are about corruption, Kojak is above that. He refuses to let a case go if he feels the wrong man is accused. He works to help victims. Tough and caring. An ideal for detectives to follow.

There are some mistakes in the film from a police perspective. The jumbling of precincts and radio transmissions is sometimes annoying and unnecessary, but overall, the show catches the vibe of an NYPD Detective Squad and its commander. Talking through cases, off color jokes, and late nights are all seen here.

An interesting note as I watched the first few episodes. Kojak never appeared with his signature lollipop. It turns out that as the series grew in popularity, Savalas was trying to set a good example for the audience and cut down on his on screen smoking. The lollipop appears in the 8th episode of the first season. Savalas himself didn’t successfully quit smoking, but the lollipop became forever associated with the Kojak character.

This weekend, take a trip down memory lane with Kojak. The first season is excellent and you will enjoy seeing New York City in the chaotic 1970’s as heroin and disorder ruled the streets. Each episode runs 50 minutes and can be found for free on Amazon Prime Video. “Who loves ya, Baby!”

Just an aside – If you kept your Kojak figurine compete with lollipop in its original packaging it appears to be worth $300 dollars today. It that return on investment or what?

