Falling Down (1993)

Falling Down made a big splash upon its release in 1993. A movie that speaks to us about stresses and breakdowns in society and how that can lead to personal collapse and criminality. It is also a look at personal courage and the many ways it can manifest itself. It is our recommendation for this edition of Weekend Buff.

The anti-hero in this movie is Bill Forster, aka, D-Fens, played by Michael Douglas. He is a man with a life that is falling apart. He has snapped and has become increasingly violent as he treks to his estranged daughter’s birthday celebration.

He is being hunted by Detective Prendergast, played by the incomparable Robert Duval. Prendergast is henpecked desk detective, who has suffered a terrible tragedy in his life. His wife, suffering from the death of their child, has become the controlling figure in his life, a situation which he has tolerated and allowed to fester.

Our D-Fens character personifies societal stressors. He represents the consequences of a breakdown in norms and civility. A person with a disturbingly controlling personality, he has lost his family, his job, and his self-esteem. Today is the day he is going to get that back, and violence will be his method. Stuck in the infamous LA traffic, he abandons his car to trek across LA to see his daughter. Along the way, he encounters many different characters, all suffering from similar societal stresses – criminality, racism, hatred, sloth – he begins to dispatch these people to eternity in a wave of violence.

Prendergast is working his last day as a cop – sort of. He hasn’t really been a cop since his daughter died in her sleep, likely a case of SIDS. He has been at a desk ever since. His wife can’t take another loss and demands fealty to her every demand. Prendergast is seen as a coward.

The desk detective identifies the pattern of violence emerging as D-Fens works his way across the city. He tries to direct resources towards the problem, but he has lost the respect and tolerance of his fellow cops. In many ways, that is his own fault - but something must be done.

As the actions of D-Fens move toward a deadly climax, Prendergast, after years of hiding, takes action. He takes back control from his wife, pushes back against his antagonists in the detective squad, and hits the streets to hunt down D-Fens. He finds the inner courage to be a man renewed. For him, courage is not facing danger of an armed murderer, it is taking back his autonomy.

Most cops have worked with someone like Prendergast. Someone running for the door at the end of every tour, letting outside influences control their career. The opposite is more often the case, where cops let the job take over their existence, but you will find both sides of that coin in every department. Neither is a good thing.

The movie shows the importance of civility, managing stress, and showing courage in life. D-Fens surrenders to his stress, Prendergast overcomes it. And in the end, Prendergast finds peace.

This movie was ahead of its time in many ways. It foretold the violence caused by societal breakdowns that would become endemic in cases like the 1999 Columbine shooting. The film’s message is corroborated by the myriad mass shootings that plague our country today. Falling Down ultimately sends the message that societal support, kindness, and civility are needed for a healthy community.

Falling Down runs a little short of two hours. We couldn’t find it for free, but it is available on the usual streaming services for $4. It is a blaring message for America to tone down incivility and support each other. It seems to be a message that was never heeded.

Thanks for reading The Ops Desk. Stay Safe!