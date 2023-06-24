The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Mauro's avatar
Paul Mauro
Jun 25, 2023

Interesting side note: According to the mafia's side of this case (yes, there is one, believe it or not): When the case stalled for the FBI, they turned to a long-time informant -- Greg Scarpa, a homicidal capo in the Colombo family. He traveled to Mississippi, where agents gave him cash and a gun. He picked up a local Klansman, drove him to an Army base, beat him nearly to death, and stuck the gun in his mouth and down his throat. At that point the Klansman -- a local tv salesman -- gave up the location of the bodies of civil rights workers Andrew Goodman, James Chaney, and Michael Schwerner.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture