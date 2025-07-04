The Ops Desk

Paul Mauro
Jul 5

This might be the best of the books covering that era in NYC. It's definitely one of the best police-related books ever. I was a kid for this time and remember the state of the city. EVERYONE wanted out -- the city was unlivable. Feels like we're going back in time....

Anthony Schilling
Jul 4Edited

I bought this book in paperback in late '73. I still have it. This book is what sent me into law enforcement. I joined the Auxiliary Police in early 77 and stayed until late 79. I joined the Army, was an MP and retired in 96. Went straight into corporate security for 20 years. Now I am a full time university lecturer. I credit Daleys book for setting me on an awesome life path.

Tony Schilling

