The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Cawley's avatar
Dan Cawley
Sep 2, 2023

totally agree chris, , great classic slapstick and grt stonefaced ( buster keaton - like ) comedy from Frank drebbin / leslie nielsen . ..... he was a truly underappreciated face in the american comedy cinema scene. ( Great gag about OJ...enuf abt OJ , etc. ) BUT . . . .i always liked OJ's line where he finds an old file behind a file cabinet which has been missing for years, and he says " OH ! so THAt'S where the Jones file has been all this time ! " also for guilty pleasures, and of the same genre, i have been watching SOME of the old 'police academy' movies...... they can be " hit or miss" sometimes , but generally pretty funny. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK, AND KEEP DR. MAURO ON HIS " A" GAME

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture