The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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James C. King's avatar
James C. King
4h

Chuck Norris was a truly nice guy. I met him in 1992 when I was an Assistant Special Agent in Charge in Houston, TX with U.S. Customs. One day, Harry, our Press Liaison person came into my office, and said, “Boss, can I borrow one of our Black Hawks?” I told him to sit down and start from the beginning. He explained that Chuck Norris was making a movie (Sidekicks) in Houston, and one part of the Movie required a Black Hawk to be used in a scene. I asked Harry, “If we can do this, what is in it for us (U.S. Customs). Harry told me that if we could get a helicopter for a one-day scene, Chuck Norris would do unlimited PSAs (Public Service Announcements) to tell kids not to do drugs on behalf of Customs. I ran the idea up the chain and surprisingly, a Black Hawk out of our New Orleans office was made available, along with its air crew, for an afternoon’s shooting.

The scene went well and Chuck and is brother Aaron, who was also a Karate black belt and was Chuck’s movie director, gave the Black Hawk’s air crew a tour of the set, met the actors, and had a memorable experience. Chuck honored his word and did the PSA’s to help us communicate with the Houston kids. Chuck and Aaron were both fantastic people.

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