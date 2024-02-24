The Ops Desk

User's avatar
ric leczel's avatar
ric leczel
Feb 24, 2024

I spent 10 years at The Nixon Library as director of Ops and met the WH Aide who met with The King that day and wrote the book. I worked with several staff members from that administration, and this is the most requested photo in Library of Congress history I believe. It is also the most relatable Nixon ever got to pop culture. Great movie

Paul Mauro's avatar
Paul Mauro
Feb 24, 2024

Wow. THAT -- is cool history. Personally, it's my belief that Nixon is an underrated president. For a guy who was never Sec. of State, he was among our best foreign policy presidents ever. The left often conveniently forgets that it was Nixon who ended their bete noir of the 60's -- the Vietnam War. Whatever one's feelings about Vietnam, one would think the left would at least credit him for that.

