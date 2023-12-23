The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail Rothesay's avatar
Gail Rothesay
Dec 23, 2023

Thanks Paul: I’ll look for this one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gail Rothesay's avatar
Gail Rothesay
Dec 23, 2023

Together with Lonesome Dove, these are the best experiences of the west. Try your library for a copy or your local thrift store. I found the earlier version on tape.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul Mauro
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture