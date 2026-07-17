The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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booklady's avatar
booklady
14h

Another overlooked movie in that sad vein is “Prince of the City” with Treat Williams.

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Bill Cotter's avatar
Bill Cotter
15h

The book was much better than the film.

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