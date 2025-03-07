Unforgiven (1992)

To commemorate the passing of legendary actor Gene Hackman (which we covered here) our recommendation for this weekend is Unforgiven (1992). This movie was released to rave reviews upon its release. It was a throwback to the halcyon days of the American Western.

The movie has a star-studded cast that includes Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris, and of course Gene Hackman.

Unforgiven begins with a vicious knife assault on a prostitute in Big Whiskey by ranch hands. The men who committed the crime are captured, but justice is not done. The prostitute and her associates put a bounty on the life of the two men. The bounty draws gunman from around the American West to collect.

One of these men is reformed criminal William Munny, played by Eastwood, and his old partner, Ned Logan, played by Freeman. They have changed their evil ways, but this seems like a just cause, and their life of farming is not paying the bills.

Hackman plays the sheriff of Big Whiskey, "Little" Bill Daggett. Hackman is excellent in this movie. He won best supporting actor for his performance. His Daggett character is determined to chase off all the bounty seekers including Richard Harris’s English Bob. To achieve this goal, his tool of choice is violence.

Hackman manages to be both serious and funny. His Sherrif Daggett character is confident, sarcastic, and deadly. He exudes power, enforcing his own idea of justice that doesn’t necessarily comport with the law. Daggett runs the town his way, letting everyone know that he is the boss. Daggett even turns words to his liking. When reading a biography of outlaw English Bob, he repeatedly pronounces its title, Duke of Death, as Duck of Death. Despite repeatedly being corrected he persists. “Duck I says.”, sneers the sheriff. Daggett even makes the rules of language in Big Whiskey.

This is not to say that Daggett is corrupt in the traditional way. He is living a simple life and not putting money in his pocket. The town of Big Whiskey is kept relatively safe. It is his vanity and need for power that proves to be his flaw.

The other legendary actors are fantastic in this movie. Eastwood plays the main character and directs - he shines in both roles. It is one of the best performances of his storied career. Unforgiven is widely regarded as one of the best western films of all time and is enjoyable even if westerns aren’t your thing.

Unforgiven runs a little more than two hours. It is not a non-stop shoot-em-up. There is drama and even a few slow spots, but overall, a fantastic film. You can catch it on Paramount for free or pay the usual $4 to rent. An intense film that takes place at the fringe of civilization in a nation still feeling the post-traumatic stress of the bloody civil war. Where dangerous men abound, and the law is subject to the whims of power. Enjoy this American classic.

Thanks for reading The Ops Desk. Stay Safe!