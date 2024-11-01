Last week we reviewed Steve McQueen’s Bullitt and compared it to Clint Eastwood’s Dirty Harry. As you recall both characters were based on, or at least inspired by, real San Francisco Police Investigator David Toschi.

Toschi was a colorful and self-promoting cop. He was also regarded as a great detective. He is most well-known for his investigation of the Zodiac Killer that terrorized California in the late 60’s and early 70’s. Toschi, along with other detectives worked the case for years.

Inspector David Toschi

The film Zodiac (2007) takes a dramatic look at the Zodiac case and the investigation into it. It is as true to life a film as Hollywood is going to make, covering the details of the case and the murders. It includes the doubts, missteps, and ultimately the failures as well as the hard work and successes of the investigation.

The film was written by James Vanderbilt and Robert Graysmith and directed by David Fincher (Se7en, Gone Girl). Graysmith plays a large role in the film as one of the main characters. He was an employee of the San Francisco Chronicle who spent decades investigating the Zodiac Killer. He became obsessed with the case, eventually writing two books about the killings.

The writing and directing team spent years conducting careful investigation of the Zodiac Murders including witness interviews, physical evidence, and police records. Fincher learned everything there was to know about the case before starting the film.

They back up their voluminous knowledge with a surprisingly star-studded cast. Graysmith is played by Jake Gyllenhaal, who is great in the lead role. He is supported by Robert Downey Jr. as Paul Avrey, the San Francisco Chronicle reported who covered Zodiac, Mark Ruffalo who plays Inspector David Toschi, and Anthony Edwards, who plays Inspector William Armstrong. John Carroll Lynch is great as prime suspect Arthur Leigh Allen. The cast is rounded out by Chloe Sevigny and Brian Cox.

Zodiac covers the San Francisco Chronicle’s work on the case and specifically Robert Graysmith’s obsession with identifying the killer. It also covers the police investigation and focuses on David Toschi’s work on the case.

The police investigation is of particular interest to us obviously. We see the problems that can arise in a multi-jurisdictional investigation, particularly one with media attention and big egos. The lack of communication, press hounding, and missed evidence compound the already difficult case. The mysterious letters from the Zodiac that were widely circulated gave clues but also put public pressure on the investigators. It also details the frustration of a case that doesn’t have the evidence to solve. As hard as it is to admit, sometimes everything that can be done was done, and there is no resolution.

Zodiac runs long, almost 3 hours. It can be dry at times but appreciate that Hollywood went for accuracy instead of sensationalism for once. The cast and crew make a decades old cold case into a solid and sometime thrilling drama. Zodiac can be found for free on Pluto and Paramount or rented for the usual $4 on AppleTV or Amazon. Enjoy this true to life look at one of America’s biggest serial killers.

Thanks for reading The Ops Desk. Stay Safe!