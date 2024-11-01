The Ops Desk

James C. King
Nov 1, 2024

For review: The Recruit, with Al Pacino and Colin Farrell. Have you done that movie yet or might it be a future choice to review? Have a good weekend!

1 reply
Heather Propes
Nov 1, 2024

Good writeup on a very enjoyable movie. I think I've seen Zodiac 2x now and both were engaging. Fun fact: In 1971 when I was 1 yr my parents took me camping in California, either Yosemite or Sequoia. My mom says she was on edge the entire time because that's when the Zodiac killer was active.

1 reply by Paul Mauro
2 more comments...

