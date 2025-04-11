Mississippi Burning (1988)

In 1964, three activists from CORE The Congress on Racial Equality were killed by local cops and other members of the KKK in Philadelphia, Mississippi. The murders shook the nation and were a driving force behind the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

A reluctant FBI was ordered to take the case by President Johnson. Seeing the political power behind the case, and with some pushing from AG Robert Kennedy, J Edgar Hoover assigned 150 federal agents to the investigation. The FBI labeled the investigation, “Mississippi Burning” (MIBURN)

There have been many portrayals, both in print and on film of the events surrounding the murders of the three CORE activists. Don Whitehead's nonfiction book, Attack on Terror: The F.B.I. Against the Ku Klux Klan in Mississippi (1970) might be the most accurate. The most-well known is Mississippi Burning (1988).

Although only loosely based on the actual events, this film revived public awareness of the horrific crime and the investigation surrounding it. Mississippi Burning relates the story of the murders and the FBI investigation into them. Real names of the principals in the events are not used, but it is clear who is who.

Mississippi Burning stars two of the greatest actors of our time, Willem Dafoe as FBI Agent Alan Ward (based on Joseph Sullivan), and Gene Hackman as FBI Agent Rupert Anderson (based on John Proctor). Hackman gives a fantastic performance as the former southern Sheriff Deputy turned FBI agent. His less-than-traditional FBI methods get the case moving. His partner, Dafoe, is straightlaced but fanatical and eventually sees the value in putting the rule book to the side in the interests of justice. Dafoe, a great actor, falls flat in his performance here. He just doesn’t seem believable as the straight man.

They are supported with excellent performances by Frances McDormand, R. Lee Ermey, Michael Rooker, and Brad Dourif. The film was nominated for Best Actor – Hackman, Best Director – Alan Parker, Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Sound.

It was a bit unfortunate that Mississippi Burning takes so much license with the true story. The murders and the investigation really need no embellishment, but that’s Hollywood for you.

Mississippi Burning runs a little over two hours. It is a tribute to the Civil Rights movement and now a tribute to the great acting of the recently deceased Gene Hackman. You can catch this movie for free on YouTube, or a few bucks on the other streaming services. Most libraries have a copy on file as well. Enjoy some great performances and take pride in the giant leaps that our country has taken in civil rights in the 60 years since these events occurred.

Thanks for reading The Ops Desk. Stay Safe!