The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Gennarelli's avatar
Mark Gennarelli
Mar 2, 2024

William DeFoe is a master villain. The film is memorable bad guy vs bad fed.

French Connection is a favorite NYPD film. Doyle portrays real life Detective Eddy Egan who has a bit Part as Doyle’s boss. Unforgettable car chase better than Bullet.

The Departed by far fits into the realm elite Cops vs gangsters. Watching Martin Sheen being dropped out the window was like watching a train wreck. The casting was off the charts. Staged in Boston was icing on the cake. The elevator scene is epic. The good guy goes down in flames. The ending had a special touch for the good vs the corrupt cop.

What’s not to like?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Paul Mauro and others
Mark Gennarelli's avatar
Mark Gennarelli
Mar 2, 2024

Report to the Commissioner is another example that has flawed characters staged in the under belly of the narco squad. This film failed to get lasting attention. Perhaps you can add some text as to why it ended up in the file room.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture