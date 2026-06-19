The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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Joey Bagadonuts's avatar
Joey Bagadonuts
6h

I enjoyed the show but more so, the soundtrack. Some great 70s tunes! Oh, and the vehicles, too. I don't know how old you are Chris, but I am guessing you're much younger than Paul and, like me, did a good part of your growing up in the 70s and 80s (OK, OK, yeah, that was a shot at Paul). My first car was a 1970 Nova and, to make it sound like a muscle car, like other kids my age, I flipped over the air filter cover. Voila'. Instant 4-barrel carb sound. Watching LOM and seeing those rides immediately brought back some great times! Thanks for the walk down memory lane. Stay safe, brother.

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JZQ's avatar
JZQ
8h

This was such a good show. Looks like it’s time for a rewatch!

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