May 11, 2024

When I was a young Federal Special Agent assigned in Customs Internal Affairs after a stint in DEA working undercover, I had the honor of attending a corruption seminar where Tony Bouza was the main speaker. Tony was a significant part of the Knapp Investigation. His insight into corruption was amazing, including reflections on the suicides that sometimes follow the exposure of corruption. Tony passed away last year but left an impression on me that remained during my entire 30 year career. RIP Tony.

May 12, 2024

I met him once at Elaine's, as I recall. His rep was supposed to be of a very gruff, no-nonsense guy. But I recall him being very nice to me. He heard there were some other "police-types" there and he walked me over to introduce me. One was John Miller, who I ended up working for at the PD 20 years later. We drank a good while -- Beck's Dark. Miller bought them all. So 20 years later, I had a story to tell him.

