Alice Frantz, Ph.D.
Sep 20Edited

My parents and I watched Dragnet many times. The segment you chose where Joe speaks about what it is like to serve as a policemen would be great for judges to have those who disrespect the police, ICE, etc. to have to watch as part of their sentence. I wish the left in Congress would watch it, too. I grew up respecting law enforcement. I still do.

Zygmund Theopolis
Sep 19

Dragnet was a must watch series for my parents as I grew up, so I watched it with them and absolutely loved the series. Great show. 👍👍

