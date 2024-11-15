Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973)

James Coburn and Kris Kristofferson were two of the coolest cats in film. When teamed up with famed director Sam Peckinpah, they create a fantastic movie in Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973).

This movie is a Peckinpah classic, exploring a thin line between cop and criminal. James Coburn plays Pat Garrett, the newly elected Sheriff of Lincoln County, New Mexico. He is out to hunt down his former associate and wanted homicide perp, Henry McCarty, a.k.a. William Bonney, a.k.a. Billy the Kid, played by Kris Kristofferson. Both men are hard, violent types. It is often hard to tell who is on the side of the law in this adaptation of the Billy the Kid legend.

Coburn’s Garrett is single-minded in his pursuit of Billy, taking an “any means necessary” to get his man. “Any means necessary” fills a lot of boot hill graves in this violent portrayal of an iconic western character. One gets the sense that your life would be in better hands with Kristofferson’s Billy.

Peckinpah’s penchant for violence is clearly on display throughout the film, as one character after another falls victim to gunfire. The movie shows the old west as a dirty, ultra-violent, and duplicitous environment where no one can be trusted, not even the law. Pat Garrett is on a personal mission to nab The Kid, but that is not true of everyone who wants him dead. Big business is moving west, and they can’t abide lawlessness that hurts their interests. They want wild men like Billy the Kid out of the way. Times are changing and Garrett is on board. Billy isn’t.

Coburn and Kristofferson are supported by a great cast, with western regulars such as Slim Pickens, LQ Jones, Harry Dean Stanton, Richard Jaeckel, and Jason Robards. Bob Dylan does an impression of an actor here in his role as the knifeman, “Alias”. He also provides the soundtrack. Despite being a Dylan fan, I found his contributions are lacking. Wooden acting and a score that is sometimes discordant with the scenes. He has some hits on the soundtrack, most notably Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door, but his overall contribution to the film feels like forcing a square peg into a round hole.

But Dylan’s performance is the only weak point in this otherwise great movie. Wild shootouts provide plenty of action, underlying themes give the movie depth, and a great cast and crew are highlighted in some of the slower scenes.

Due to Peckinpah’s drunken belligerence and refusal to keep to a budget or timeframe, MGM cut the film from 124 minutes to 106 minutes. When watching Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, make sure you have the director’s cut, as it makes the story clearer. Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid can be seen on the usual streaming services for $4. We couldn’t find it for free anywhere. This weekend, take a trip back to the violent old west and the shady side of the law with this Peckinpaugh masterpiece.

