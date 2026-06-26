The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Someone not famous's avatar
Someone not famous
2h

Two thumbs up!!

Reply
Share
Zygmund Theopolis's avatar
Zygmund Theopolis
1d

MIB is one of my favorite movies. Thanks for the reminder. Time to pull out my DVD and watch it again.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture