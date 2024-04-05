The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James C. King's avatar
James C. King
Apr 5, 2024

Thanks for reminding us of the simpler things in life that made everyday more enjoyable. Harry was a simple answer to getting things done that needed to be done. Sometimes we miss the shortest route between two points.

10-4 K

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture