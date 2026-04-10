The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
12h

Great movie. I love Tommy Lee Jones. Many don't know that he played football for Harvard.

Reply
Share
Joey Bagadonuts's avatar
Joey Bagadonuts
12h

It is VERY difficult to believe this film came out 33 years ago! Geez.

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture