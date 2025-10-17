The Ops Desk

Helen Crow
7h

Re: The Agency

As Dan says below "Amazon will get you there" but you need the Paramount upgrade. Fortunately a big box store throws in a subscription if you subscribe to their home delivery.

Dan Segal
18h

Don’t miss The Sandbaggers, a 1970s British spy series. Amazon will get you there, but you may need a Britbox upgrade. YouTube may have selected episodes.

Anyway: it’s fabulous. Yes, yes, it often looks like they spent about five dollars on sets and lighting, and there are few expensive in-the-field action scenes.

But the palace intrigue, the infighting, the struggles with keeping the service going amid 1970s malaise, budget cuts, all of it, the writing usually is spellbinding.

Another, also British, is The Game. It’s different, more personal, for some reason the boss of the unit is referred to simply as ‘Daddy.’

But it’s good too in a different way. But as with The Sandbaggers, in The Game the Communist enemy really is something to be resolutely opposed, not ‘understood’ as simply another way to organize a country. Nor are the bad guys portrayed as some rogue element within an otherwise equivalent Russian service, no, the KGB men in The Game really are evil and destructive.

3 replies by Paul Mauro and others
3 more comments...

