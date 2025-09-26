The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Canzolino's avatar
Frank Canzolino
Sep 27

I wanna know upfront if there’s farting…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture