Standing behind a badge can be a lonely and difficult place. It is the reason cops have such camaraderie. In this week’s installment of Weekend Buff, we look at a film that embodies this lonely life behind the badge in The Tin Star (1957).

This oft overlooked western is a deep and thoughtful film about police work and courage. It stars Anthony Perkins as Ben Owens, the newly minted sheriff of a small western town. Owens has no experience, and no idea how to handle the new job. The last sheriff was killed, and he was stuck with the job.

No one wants him there. His girlfriend is sure he will be killed. The towns people don’t have confidence in him. Politicians are waiting for him to fail. He is alone and afraid but wants to do the right thing. Sounds like a beat many cops walk every day – that tin star can get heavy.

Henry Fonda plays Morgan Hickman, a bounty hunter and former lawman, who comes into town to collect a bounty on a man he killed. Hickman gets the cold shoulder from the townspeople, particularly the town bully Bart Bogardus, played by Neville Brand. Hickman sees that the new sheriff has no control in the town and that Bogardus has undue influence.

Sheriff Owens is in way over his head. Owens is physically courageous but lacks confidence in himself and has no idea how to enforce the law. Hickman is already emotionally scarred from his days as a lawman, and wants to turn his back on Owens, but his sense of duty to the law pulls him into the town’s power struggle. Hickman’s character has the feel of salty police veteran ordered to take the position of training officer against his will. He knows how to be a cop but is too burnt out to deal with rookies.

Hickman shows the new sheriff how to be a lawman as a series of homicides rocks the town. He not only teaches him the physical part of the job – that is an easy lesson. It is the mental part that is hard – how to talk to people, how to de-escalate, and how to be a respected leader. Hickman imparts the lessons he learned from some hard years behind the badge.

Now it is up to Sheriff Owens to solve the murders, refuse to accede to the mob, and wrest control of the town from the racist bully Bart Bogardus.

Like many cops, physical bravery is the easy part for Sheriff Owens. He faces gunfire without hesitation. It is the mental strength and courage to overcome the other obstacles of the job that is the true challenge. Most cops can empathize.

His moment will come – but will he be up to the task?

There is some great acting here. Henry Fonda is obviously great – one of the best actors of all time. Anthony Perkins was more of a surprise. He really sells the role as the nervous and mild-mannered lawman. It is a great performance. Nevile Brand, Lee Van Cleef, Betsy Palmer, and John McIntire round out the cast admirably.

The Tin Star runs a routine hour and a half. You can rent it for the usual $4 on streaming services. This is a truly great film with a strong message. Any cop would strongly relate to the characters despite the old western setting. Enjoy this lost classic.

On a side note – It seems like a few of the scenes in Blazing Saddles are lampooned from this movie. If you can spot them, we will give you a laurel, and hardy handshake, for paying attention.

Thanks for reading The Ops Desk. Stay Safe!