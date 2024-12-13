The Ops Desk

Chris Flanagan
Dec 13, 2024

Wow. I didn’t know they needed it up there. Been to the Binghamton area numerous times but not recently.

Mark Gennarelli
Dec 13, 2024

Endicott NY in UpState now operates Shot Spotter. The PD received Grant funding that provided resources to also include cameras 🎥.

Endicott was the birthplace of IBM. Long since gone.

