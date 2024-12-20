A Shot in the Dark (1964)

The team of actor Peter Sellers and Director/Writer Blake Edwards made film history with the Pink Panther franchise of movies. Sellers comedic genius and Edwards’ ability to handle the mercurial and improvisational Sellers made for some groundbreaking films.

With its standalone title this 2nd installment of The Pink Panther franchise of films is often overlooked. It shouldn’t be, it’s the best of the bunch.

A Shot in the Dark is a murder mystery. In a house full of adulterers, a man is found dead. The obvious suspect is a gorgeous maid that Inspector Clouseau immediately and irrationally rules out as the perp. A great amount of bumbling follows as Clouseau stumbles through his investigation.

A Shot in the Dark stars Sellers as the now universally known Inspector Jacques Clouseau. Sellers steals the show as the comedic center in an otherwise relatively straight movie. He is supported by suspect/love interest/blonde bombshell Maria Gambrelli, played by Elke Sommer, and Police Commissioner Charles Dreyfus, played by Herbert Lom. Gambrelli and Lom are both great as the victims of Clouseau’s attention. Burt Kwouk is also hysterical as Cato Fong, Inspector Clouseau’s valet/martial arts protégé/sneak attacker.

In watching A Shot in the Dark, you may encounter the feeling that you have seen this gag before. And you probably have. Sellers has so many imitators, watching one of his films gives off rerun vibes. But his comedic genius shines through. A true giant who doesn’t often get the credit he deserves.

Ironically, for all his comedic genius, Peter Sellers’ real life was not so funny. Shy and uncomfortable, he had a hard time being himself. He would often sit for interviews in character. He suffered from severe depression, and self-medicated with alcohol and cocaine. He was notoriously difficult to work with. His life came to an unfortunate early end, suffering a fatal heart attack at the age of 54.

There are some laughs in here for anyone who worked in a detective squad. Commissioner Dreyfus is apoplectic over the antics of Clouseau. I can sympathize. Squad bosses have probably all been there once or twice. His CYA (cover your ass) decision allowing Clouseau to keep the case (“what if he is right?”) is another move worthy of the police department.

In the end, the plot of this film is not all that important. It is the antics of Peter Sellers, many of his jokes and gaffes are adlibbed, that carries the movie and makes it a classic. A Shot in the Dark runs a quick hour and 40 minutes. You can check it out for free on Max on Demand or Tubi. Otherwise, it’s the usual $4. Enjoy a bit of comic relief with this timeless classic before this busy holiday season drives you as mad as Commissioner Dreyfus.

