Joey Bagadonuts
Dec 21, 2024

I didn't know that about Sellers the person. How sad. Robin Williams immediately came to mind when reading about Sellers' depression.

On a lighter note, you can't hear Sellers' name without remembering his numerous roles in, "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb." My favorite line in that movie: "There's no fighting in the war room!"

Zygmund Theopolis
Dec 20, 2024

"A Shot in the Dark" with Peter Sellers and a fantastic supporting cast is one of my favorites of the "Pink Panther" series. He was a comedic genius. So sad his personal life was in such turmoil, and he was not able to find peace and live a longer life and bring laughs and joy to more people.

