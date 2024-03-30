The Ops Desk

Dan Cawley's avatar
Dan Cawley
Mar 30, 2024

thx for the movie reco. and admit it, guys, that ' china shop" pun was fully intended, b.t.w., this guy rourke is one of hollywood's underrated assets,,,,,, when he's on his game, he is terrific, he was AMAZING in "the wrestler." do u guys recall when he shot his GF carrie otis ? yeah he had a few rough years there, for sure. then he had a nice comeback. these days, he appears to be a poster boy for too much cut-rate rate plastic surgery, but 'c'est la vie', i suppose. catch one of his early endeavors entitled " johnny handsome " (or some other such title ) , , an odd and compelling PD-based movie.

Mark Gennarelli
Mar 31, 2024

Rourke best acting role. Very brutal film.

