First Blood (1982)

“You know, wearing that flag on that jacket, looking the way you do, you’re asking for trouble around here, friend”. Not exactly the warm welcome that a sheriff would give to a Vietnam veteran, but that is greeting John Rambo got from Sheriff Will Teasle upon entering the town of Hope, Washington.

Hope seems like the town that would welcome a vet, but Vietnam vets weren’t treated the same way in the 1970’s – and it is set in Washington. First Blood (1982) doesn’t paint small town sheriffs in such a great light, Teasle and his deputies are brutal, but it is a cop movie that delivers an important message about Vietnam veterans.

Many were unfortunately seen as baby killers and oppressors by the left, and “losers” by the right. Many suffered from mental trauma, had difficulty finding work, and were not given the benefits that vets from other wars were given. Some even suffered from cancer caused by chemicals such as Agent Orange.

First Blood addresses all these issues. John Rambo, played by Sylvester Stallone, finds the last member of his Special Forces team has died of the cancer caused by his service in Vietnam. Travelling from the home of his deceased friend he passes through the town of Hope, Sheriff Will Teasle, played by Brian Dennehy stops to welcome him to the town. Teasle sees him as a drifter and vagrant and gives him a ride out of town with a clear statement that he is not welcome.

John Rambo is at his breaking point and refuses to go along with the program. He has had enough of being unemployed. Had enough of being insulted for his service. Had enough of his post traumatic nightmare. Teasle arrests him and sets off a sequence of events that rains hell on his police force and the town he was bent on protecting. John Rambo is a one-man army that is no match for the local police.

Stallone, following up on his Rocky success is good here. Dennehy is probably the best actor in the movie and sells the somewhat unbelievable role of maniacal sheriff. They are supported by Richard Crenna and Col. Troutman, Bill McKinney as Captain Dave Kern, and a young David Caruso in his first of many cop roles.

This movie has a much more heartfelt feel than the blockbuster “Rambo” follow-up movies. A solid cast, a strong message, and a good story. The wild special forces actions that made John Rambo a big movie draw are here but are not the point of the movie.

Thankfully the United States has moved past the negative treatment of Vietnam vets, but this is a good reminder of what many of them went through. It is an important American story.

First Blood runs a routine hour and thirty minutes. We found it on YouTube for free with annoying commercials. This weekend, enjoy a good film with an iconic American character in John Rambo. Remember the vets that were sadly mistreated and never forget their service.

While you are on YouTube, search for the alternative ending to First Blood. It might have been the better ending, but Hollywood heroes need to fight another day and sell another movie.

Thanks for reading The Ops Desk. Stay Safe!