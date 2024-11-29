The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James C. King's avatar
James C. King
Nov 29, 2024

When I joined DEA in 1973, I found an agency with a lot of great people and administrators who needed coaching to come in out of the rain. For example, I had a Walther PPK (.32 cal) that I wanted to carry while U/C. The agency said no and if I carried it, I would be in violation of their rules that all weapons had to be at least .38 special or above. So, I got a single action .380 Baretta and left my double-action 7.65mm Walther at home in the safe. I hope Trump appoints a Homan look-alike to head DEA.

Jim

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul Mauro
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture