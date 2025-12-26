Murder in Monaco is the kind of documentary that knows exactly what it’s doing—and isn’t all that shy about it. The single-episode show is undeniably a little manipulative in its storytelling, but rather than undermining the experience, that manipulation actually helps deliver something rare in true crime: surprise.

The show details the investigation around the bizarre death of Edmond Safra, one of the world’s richest men. From the outset, the show checks the atmosphere box. Monaco itself isn’t just a backdrop; it’s a character. The narrow streets, glittering coastline, discreet wealth, and old-world glamour create a setting that feels almost fictional. This rarefied setting imparts something of a mystery-novel feel, lending the series an almost Agatha Christie–like tone—elegant settings masking people’s darker side.

The filmmakers also clearly understood pacing. Information is withheld, revelations are teased, and narrative beats are arranged to maximize tension. Purists may bristle at this approach, arguing that it nudges the viewer too deliberately toward certain conclusions before pulling the rug out. And that criticism isn’t wrong. The series frequently frames interviews and evidence in ways that feel designed to misdirect. Sure, you may feel a bit nudged in the end, but the manipulation never quite crosses into dishonesty. It actually functions more like sleight of hand, and in the end, it works to keep us engaged.

But the main reason the surprises land is because the characters are so compelling. The people involved in this caper—suspects, investigators, witnesses, acquaintances—are straight from central casting. There’s the victim, a mysterious billionaire; his manipulative, litigious wife; the American adventurer; seedy royalty; the whole shebang. They’re all maneuvering around each other, so we’re left constantly reassessing motivations and credibility. Like a classic Agatha Christie, the series invites you to play along, encouraging speculation while quietly setting traps for your assumptions.

Visually, the production is polished without being flashy. Sun-splashed Monaco looks as flashy, fancy, and garish, and as one would expect. So do the people moving through all this (spoiler alert: this ultimately includes the filmmaker himself).

(Monaco — the richest square mile on Earth)

In the end, the true-crime documentary Murder in Monaco succeeds because it embraces storytelling as much as reporting. The result is a single-sitting documentary that feels less like a case file and more like a modern mystery—stylish, absorbing, and pleasantly deceptive right up to the end.

And yes — there’s a twist. We’re not telling!

