The Terminal List on Amazon Prime is not your typical slick Hollywood action series. It’s darker, angrier, and far more honest about what violence does—to the men who carry it out, and to the institutions that too often betray them.

At its core, Chris Pratt plays James Reece like a man held together by discipline, training, and rage barely kept under control. From a cop’s perspective, that performance rings true. Real operators—whether they wear a military uniform or a detective shield—often aren’t loud men. They’re quiet, methodical, and dangerous when cornered. Pratt understands that.

What makes the series work is its realism in one key area: betrayal cuts deeper than bullets. Every investigator knows that criminals are easy to understand—they’re criminals. What destroys morale is corruption from inside the walls: political players, compromised executives, and transactional power brokers who see honorable men as expendable pieces on a chessboard. That’s where The Terminal List hits its target.

The tactical scenes are excellent—not cartoonish, not overdone. Movement, weapons handling, surveillance, countersurveillance—all feel grounded. There’s weight to it. When violence comes, it’s sudden, brutal, and ugly—the way real violence is.

But beneath the gunfights, this is really a story about grief, loyalty, and moral injury. The show asks a hard question cops and soldiers know well: What happens when the system meant to protect justice becomes the thing protecting injustice?

That’s where James Reece becomes compelling—not as a superhero, but as a man operating on a code when every institution around him has abandoned theirs.

Some critics dismissed the show because it doesn’t wink at the audience or apologize for its masculine themes of duty, brotherhood, and vengeance. That misses the point. This series understands something modern entertainment often forgets: men who stand post in dangerous places carry burdens most people will never understand.

From a law enforcement lens, The Terminal List feels less like escapism and more like a warning—about corruption, institutional cowardice, and what can happen when good men are treated as expendable. Blue city mayors defunding the police everywhere would be wise to take heed. Put simply: we need men like James Reece.

Verdict: Tough, tense… and totally unapologetic. Refreshingly so. If you’re in the move for some true grit, this one’s for you.

And a reminder: We had The Terminal List book author, former Naval Seal Jack Carr, on the podcast a few weeks ago. If you haven’t checked it out already it is a must watch. Jack has a new book coming out called The Fourth Option, which he has dedicated to “all the local, state and federal law enforcement officers who hold the line each and every day.”

We like this guy.

Check it out below!

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