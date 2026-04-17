Yeah, it takes a bit to get going. And yeah, it has a 2022, pre-Trump 47, cliched view of right-wingers as the ultimate villains. But Apple TV’s Slow Horses has enough twists, great character development, and clever dialogue to keep even those skeptical of a British spy series hitting, “Next Episode” every time.

And Gary Oldman remains the most watchable actor in the business, bar none.

Based on an acclaimed novel, Slow Horses is one of those rare series that feels both grounded and sharply entertaining in a genre that often leans on shootouts and gadgetry. Instead of globe-trotting heroics, it follows disgraced intelligence officers—the “slow horses”—exiled to the bureaucratic backwater of Slough House, a sort of dumping ground for failed spites. The result is an espionage drama less about saving the world and more about enduring and surmounting failure, with a strong dose of dark humor.

Want to talk dark humor? Well, apologies in advance, but: a Gary Oldman unapologetically farting while being lectured by the head of MI-5 is both unexpected and sort of hilarious.

At the center of it all is Oldman’s Jackson Lamb, who could have been a caricature but becomes the show’s anchor. Sloppy, crude, and perpetually unimpressed, Lamb masks a razor-sharp mind beneath the grime. Oldman plays him with effortless precision—every insult lands, every pause feels intentional—turning him into one of the most memorable characters in recent years.

What also sets Slow Horses apart is its tone. It blends dry British humor with real tension without forcing either. The stakes—terror threats, political scandals—are serious, but the show never forgets the absurdity of its premise. These aren’t elite agents at their peak; they’re damaged professionals stuck in a system that has sidelined them. That they have to somehow rise to the occasion of a genuine terror threat that they find themselves caught up in keeps us rooting — and amused.

The supporting cast is strong, capturing a mix of resentment, ambition, and reluctant loyalty. Their internal dynamics—small grudges, shifting alliances, flashes of competence—are often as compelling as the main plot. The show invests in its characters without slowing down. This is a show that feels peopled with, well, real people.

Structurally, it’s lean and efficient. The pacing is tight, the writing avoids over-explaining, and the story trusts the audience to keep up. That restraint makes the tension feel earned.

The London settings add a lot, too. Say what you want — and I sort of do these days, for a living — but that’s a town with atmosphere. It films awfully well, and serves as a great backdrop.

Ultimately, Slow Horses works because it embraces imperfection. Its characters are flawed, its world is messy, and like life, its wins are rarely clean—but that’s exactly what makes it so engaging.

It also has a genuine surprise ending twist that ties almost everything that has gone on before it together. Not an easy trick.

So: watch it for the intrigue, the London setting, the really clever twists. But mostly: watch it for Oldman. This writer thinks that acting, as a rule, is overrated (after all, O.J. Simpson pulled it off). Oldman reminds you how a genuinely talented actor can create a figure that stays with you.

It’s a smart and very different kind of spy show, with six episodes airing now on Apple TV. Give it a try — we bet you’ll binge the whole thing (full disclosure: I did — but I was on a plane).

And we’ll see you soon with this week’s Ops Drop!