Weekly Pod: Secret Service Boss Rich Staropoli

Gang, join us for a conversation with former Secret Service supervisor Rich Staropoli. Rich did his entire career with the Service, and he is not pulling any punches…. Frankly, brace yourselves. Much of this is shocking.

We are putting this one out in front of the firewall, because we feel it’s that important — and deserves as wide a dissemination as possible. They’re going to keep coming for Donald Trump and others in this administration. Right now, our Secret Service doesn’t have to be the best in the world — it needs to be the best in history.

The brave, selfless agents of the US Secret Service deserve better than what they are getting. Give a listen — we think you’ll agree.

So join us for a wide-ranging conversation with former US Secret Service supervisor, Rich Staropoli.

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