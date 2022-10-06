“Courage is rightly esteemed the first of human qualities, because it is the quality which guarantees all others.” — Winston Churchill

Well gang, I guess The Ops Desk is on someone’s radar…. You may recall our story on the poor store owner in the capital city of Delaware (Wilmington), who was horribly assaulted recently with a pistol and hammer. Our full posting on it is here (check the video, which likely caused all this).

Here’s a still from the store video, just as a reminder:

We were outraged at the attack, and the larger context (again, see the prior post). Just a terrible, terrible story. That poor man. Imagine that’s your Dad.

But the reaction elsewhere….

Huh? Spam? What?

Folks, I have no idea. We know the posting stirred some (welcome) interest. But we are not even very active on Facebook yet. We’re just getting started with this whole thing!

A suggestion that’s been made to us? There may be some who would prefer such a story doesn’t get too much attention. Especially such a story from the President’s home state. Especially before the midterms…?

Of course, the fact that the posting linked to some police groups couldn’t have helped.

We wrote to inquire — and received this dodge:

They’re blaming COVID? Now? Lame Mark. Really lame.

You get the feeling from that last line that they can’t wait to “disable” us?

Way to stick up for the little guy, Facebook.

And here again is the GoFundMe for the victim in this case, who has a long road to recovery (click here).

Hang in there, Mr. Suh. And please — don’t give up on your adopted country.

Mr. Molotov’s Fellow Travelers: During the riots of Summer 2020, with millions upon millions of damage done to New York City, looting, and approximately 300 NYPD officers injured, there were two separate molotov cocktail attacks on cops that could easily have turned deadly. One was by two lawyers who are now slated to get a sweetheart deal from federal prosecutors in New York.

(source: NYPD booking photos)

This is Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman, who conspired in throwing a lit molotov at an NYPD van. When apprehended, they had another molotov in their car’s back seat.

(source: evidence photo)

The two initially faced life in prison, but citing “case-specific mitigating circumstances” (which have not been publicly disclosed) the U.S. Attorney’s Office suddenly lowered the sentence they were asking for to 18 to 24 months.

This was not a plea deal. The U.S Attorney’s Office came into court, and did it themselves. Huh?

Read here, about how the two perps waved and blew kisses to their “supporters” during this felicitous (for them) court appearance.

Now, Urooj has gone to court again to ask for “time served,” claiming she was drunk and had “unprocessed trauma” at the time she threw the bomb. The time she served before being bailed out? 28 days.

Here’s Ms. Rahman about 45 minutes before she threw the bomb. She sound drunk to you?

In this writer’s opinion, Ms. Rahman should’ve faced terrorism charges — a topic we will be revisiting on our website as her sentencing approaches.

Folks, along with pretty much every other member of the NYPD, I was out there during all this. There were some peaceful protests. But there was also a tremendous amount of anarchistic, even nihilistic, violence.

So to me, for this crime: Going from a life sentence to a max of 24 months? Unfathomable.

The sentencing for these two is next month — almost two-and-a-half years after the crime — during which neither has been held in jail.

Stay tuned.

Molotov Mama #2: Samantha Shader. Still not sentenced.

(source: prior booking photo)

During the unrest, Ms. Shader, of upstate New York, threw a molotov at an occupied NYPD van. The bomb shattered two windows of the NYPD vehicle on impact and caused internal damage to the vehicle.

Video surveillance captured her in the act:

(source: evidence photo)

She was charged federally. But again: no terrorism charges. And in fact, no charges involving an intent to hurt anyone! Just property charges relating to the molotov. Huh?

Again: Where was/is the Brooklyn DA? Why not an attempted murder charge? A lit molotov at a van with four cops in it?

Shader has numerous priors all over the country. Her case has dragged on… and on… and on…. She is still not sentenced. Who’s running that courtroom?

Once again: Why do I get the sense that if it were anyone but cops as the target, she’d be doing heavy time already?

Folks: Something in Brooklyn ain’t right.

HOPE: A little-recognized story in this country is how knee-jerk progressive our law schools have become. I used to keep a running count as to how soon, in a new class, my professor would cast aspersions on police (the over/under was generally about two classes). As a result, we get lawyers like Ms. Rahman and Mr. Mattis, above.

But now, there’s this: “Citing Concern for Free Speech, 12 Federal Judges Say They Won’t Take Clerks from Yale Law School.”

And Yale is supposed to be the number one school in the country…!

Mazel! Happy (slightly belated) Yom Kippur to our Jewish friends! But did you know that New York was the site of the so-called “Yom Kippur riot”?

See here for a really interesting tale of Olde New York, from one of our favorite history websites.

A riot? On the lower eastside? In 1898? Oy.

And Finally: Yeah, um. What do you suppose was going on here?

And you thought you had a rough day…. (P.S. I hope that cop is okay!).

